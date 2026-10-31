Can animals lie? This sneaky bird might be proof.

In his new book, "Liars, Cheats and Copycats," biologist James O'Hanlon surveys deception across the animal kingdom and asks whether any of it adds up to lying.

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A fork-tailed drongo — one of our best test subjects for the question of whether animals can lie.
(Image credit: jacobeukman/Getty Images)
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Most trickery in nature happens without a shred of awareness behind it. An orchid mantis (Hymenopus coronatus) doesn't know it looks like a flower, and a moth with eyespots on its wings has no concept of the predator it's startling. These are adaptations shaped by natural selection over countless generations, not conscious choices. But a smaller set of animal behaviors look like something else entirely — deliberate tactical, and aimed at manipulating another individual's beliefs, the same way human lies do.

Figuring out which is which turns out to be one of the trickiest questions in animal behavior research, James O'Hanlon, zoologist and science communicator, told Live Science.

James O’Hanlon
James O’Hanlon

James O’Hanlon is the author of "Liars, Cheats, and Copycats: Trickery and Deception in Nature." He is an award-winning science communicator. He has published more than thirty academic papers, and his popular science writing has appeared in ABC News (Australia), Australian Geographic, The Conversation, and Biosphere Magazine. He is the author of "Eight-Legged Wonders: The Surprising Lives of Spiders" (2024).

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