Photojournalist Steve Winter on his iconic Hollywood puma image, the illegal tiger trade and having a black panther knock on his door

Live Science spoke with Steve Winter ahead of the release of "Big Cats" — a retrospective of his and Sharon Guynup's work traveling the world documenting some of Earth's most iconic predators.

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a cougar standing in front of the Hollywood sign at night
The image of the cougar P-22 in front of the Hollywood sign was captured by Winter after spending 15 months setting up camera traps in Griffith Park with biologist Jeff Sikich.
(Image credit: Steve Winter)

For decades, photojournalist Steve Winter has traveled across the world capturing incredible images of big cats as part of his work for National Geographic. Yet he didn't photograph an animal professionally until he was 34.

"If anybody had said, 'You're going to work with big cats for 25 years of your career,' I would have said 'No, I don't know anything about big cats,'" he told Live Science. "But I learned from scientists and local people," he added. "That was very, very important — that's what, to me, was the biggest change in my life."

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
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Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

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