'They cannot compete with the prices that fish factories will pay': How demand for fish meal takes priority over feeding people

In this excerpt from "Every Last Fish," author Rose George examines the deep-rooted problems of the regulations surrounding fish meal — a product that's supposed to come from the discarded scraps of dead fish, but in reality removes huge quantities of food from people in West Africa who need it.

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Baskets of fishmeal sit outside with some palm trees in the background
Fishmeal is a huge industry, with over 5 million tons produced each year.
(Image credit: Godong via Getty Images)

Fish meal is a commercial, protein-rich product created from raw fish and their byproducts, such as the heads and bones. It tends to be made from smaller fish species, including anchovies, sardines and herring. The fish are cooked, dried and ground into a powder, and then used to feed livestock, farmed fish and pets. But it is not a straightforward market.

In this excerpt from "Every Last Fish: A Deep Dive into the World of Fishes and Fishing" (Granta Books, 2025), journalist and author Rose George looks at how vast quantities of staple fish are taken from the sea off West Africa and turned into fishmeal for farming in Europe and China, instead of ending up on the plates of people in Africa.

Rose George
Rose George
Journalist and author

Rose George is a British journalist and author. She has been a postwar correspondent, a writer of reportage, and a regular book reviewer. She has written four non-fiction books. "A Life Removed, The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why it Matters"; "Deep Sea and Foreign Going: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry the Brings you 90% of Everything"; "Nine Pints: A Journey Through the Money, Medicine, and Mysteries of Blood" and "Every Last Fish: A Deep Dive into the World of Fishes and Fishing." 

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