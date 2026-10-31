'You start painting pictures of squirrels twirling their mustaches': A biologist on whether animals can lie

Writer Olivia Maule spoke with biologist James O'Hanlon about his book "Liars, Cheats and Copycats." In it, he explores deception across the animal kingdom and asks whether any of it amounts to lying.

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This night gecko camouflages on a tree in Madagascar.
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Most deception in nature happens without much awareness from the creature involved. From a moth that has evolved to look like a hornet to orchid mantises that mimic flowers to lure in pollinators, deception is part of these animals' nature. But in his book "Liars, Cheats and Copycats: Trickery and Deception in Nature" (Columbia University Press, 2026), biologist James O'Hanlon turns to tactical deception aimed at manipulating what another animal believes — and whether we can consider this as lying.

Live Science spoke with O'Hanlon about his book, and why so many scientists are reluctant to say "yes, animals can lie."

Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Maule is a former Live Science intern and science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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