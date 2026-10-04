Life's Little Mysteries

Do animals experience schadenfreude?

Schadenfreude, ‪or pleasure at seeing another's pain, is a complex emotion. So can animals besides humans experience it?

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A meerkat glances out of the corner of its eye.
Humans revel in each others' misfortunes. Can animals do it too?
(Image credit: Ian Dyball via Getty Images)

In 2023, an African gray parrot named Jack went viral for mimicking the coughs and wheezes of her owner's father, who often struggled to breathe from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But it wasn't just the imitation that made Jack famous; it was also that she seemed to relish the suffering of a man she purportedly hated. In the video, Jack's owner even claimed that she had a favorite cough.

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Madeline Shaw
Madeline Shaw
Live Science Contributor

Madeline Shaw is a freelance science journalist who covers issues related to biodiversity and conservation. Her work has been published in The New York Times, SEJournal and Scienceline, and she was a finalist for the 2026 Planet Forward Storyfest Prize for environmental solutions reporting. Madeline received her B.A. in history and philosophy from the University of Virginia and is currently a master's student in NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program.

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