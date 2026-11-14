'Flames soon engulfed us': Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen describes what splashdown felt like from inside the Orion capsule

After nine days in space, the Artemis II crewmembers faced their final and riskiest challenge: splashdown. In this excerpt from the book "Earthrise: Inside Artemis II, the Groundbreaking Human Mission into Deep Space," astronaut Jeremy Hansen describes the moment from his chair.

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A view from a rocket ship with a glowing ball of light in the center.
The Artemis II crew's view of reentry, recorded from inside the Orion capsule. Astronaut Jeremy Hansen describes the feeling "as if Thor himself were hammering on our spacecraft."
(Image credit: NASA)
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After nine days in space, the four crewmembers of NASA's Artemis II mission looked out their capsule window on April 10, 2026, and saw the bright-blue Earth below them. The crew had traveled more than 250,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) from our planet — farther from Earth than any humans had ever gone — and now, home was just a few hundred miles straight down.

Only one milestone remained: splashdown, a fast and fiery plunge into the Pacific Ocean that would mark the end of humanity's first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years.Mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, the lone Canadian Space Agency astronaut on the crew, had every reason to be confident that the team's Orion crew capsule would hold up just fine. But this was Hansen's first time in space, and his first time dropping through the sky like a fireball at 24,600 mph (39,600 kmh).

John Larsen
John Larsen
Author

John Larsen is a former executive-level military public affairs officer who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force during combat operations in Europe. Based in Calgary, AB, he is a business advisor, entrepreneur, writer, and university instructor. He holds graduate degrees in Communications and in Creative Non-Fiction Writing. Earthrise is his second book.

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