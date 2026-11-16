Thinkers of Cernavodă: Mysterious Stone Age figurines discovered in a 7,000-year-old grave in Romania

An unusual pair of seated figurines was discovered in a Stone Age grave in Romania in the 1950s.

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two blackened ceramic figurines in the shape of a man holding his head and a woman sitting down

Two Stone Age figurines ‪—‬ the Thinker and the Seated Woman ‪—‬ were discovered in a prehistoric cemetery in Romania.

(Image credit: National Museum of Romanian History)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Thinkers of Cernavodă

What they are: Clay figurines

Where they are from: Cernavodă, Romania

When they were made: Circa 5000 B.C.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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