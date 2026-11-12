125,000-year-old poisoned stone points discovered on shore of ancient lake in Saudi Arabia

Archaeologists have discovered thousands of stone artifacts in Saudi Arabia, some of which suggest people were using poison-tipped stone tools to hunt large game 125,000 years ago.

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Published In News 7 min read
a person with light skin holds a stone tool point against a desert backdrop
Archaeologists discovered thousands of stone tools in southern Saudi Arabia that may date to 125,000 years ago.
(Image credit: Christopher Clarkson / Griffith University)
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Archaeologists have found what may be the world's oldest poisoned weapons at a 125,000-year-old site on an ancient lakeshore in Saudi Arabia. The stone tools, which were likely used to hunt large animals, had traces of residue from a poisonous tree historically used for its toxins.

"At 125,000 years old, these would be substantially older than the poisoned arrowheads recently identified in South Africa, which date to around 60,000 years ago," study co-author Chris Clarkson, an archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology in Germany and Griffith University in Australia, told Live Science in an email. "But we haven't demonstrated exactly how the poison was prepared or whether it was effective. So I'd describe these as potentially the oldest evidence for poisoned hunting weapons, rather than an unequivocally established first."

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Charles Q. Choi
Charles Q. Choi
Live Science Contributor
Charles Q. Choi is a contributing writer for Live Science and Space.com. He covers all things human origins and astronomy as well as physics, animals and general science topics. Charles has a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida. Charles has visited every continent on Earth, drinking rancid yak butter tea in Lhasa, snorkeling with sea lions in the Galapagos and even climbing an iceberg in Antarctica.

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