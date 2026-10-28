Bronze Age sword discovered in an Italian lake is still sharp after 3,300 years

Archaeologists found several ancient weapons, intact vases and a bronze razor in the volcanic crater lake.

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Published In News 2 min read
an underwater photograph shows a person wearing a dive suit holding a Bronze Age sword
Archaeologists discovered a well-preserved bronze sword in an Italian lake.
(Image credit: Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the Province of Viterbo and Southern Etruria)
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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