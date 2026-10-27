30,000-year-old bone found in French cave reveals vast genetic connections between people of Eastern and Western Europe during the Stone Age

Scientists sequenced the genome of a woman who lived 30,000 years ago and discovered that she had mixed Eastern and Western European ancestry.

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inside of a cave with stalagmites
Isturitz Cave, where the bone of a Gravettian-era woman was discovered.
(Image credit: Séverine Dabadie)
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Scientists have sequenced the genomes of three Late Stone Age people who lived in Europe 30,000 years ago and discovered that they had closer biological ties than researchers previously thought. The new finding suggests that places like southwestern France may have been critical cultural hubs during the last ice age.

Shortly after Neanderthals disappeared from Europe, a Stone Age culture known as the Gravettian spread across the continent. Artifacts found during archaeological excavations ‪—‬ including portable art, such as "Venus figurines" ‪—‬ have shown that the Gravettian culture lasted from about 34,000 to 25,000 years ago. But ancient DNA has been recovered from only two dozen human skeletons from the Gravettian period, so questions about these people's ancestry remain unanswered.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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