Mysterious hole in Neanderthal shoulder blade may have been a 'kill shot' from a wooden spear, according to archaeologists

A rare discovery reveals that 75,000 years ago, a Neanderthal from Shanidar Cave in Iraq died a grisly death, likely from a wooden spear.

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a light-skinned person holds a left scapula from a Neanderthal; there is a round hole in the bone
Archaeologists discovered a Neanderthal shoulder blade with a puncture wound in Shanidar Cave in Iraq.
(Image credit: University of Cambridge)

A Neanderthal who was buried 75,000 years ago in Shanidar Cave in Iraq died from a wooden spear straight through the chest, archaeologists have revealed.

While it's impossible to know exactly what happened, the violence may have been a targeted hit.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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