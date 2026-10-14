Tapeworm drug could help treat endometriosis, mouse study hints

A recent study in mice hints that a modified tapeworm medicine might help relieve painful lesions seen in endometriosis.

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A woman wearing black and a brown sweater clutches her abdomen
In endometriosis, painful lesions grow outside the uterus and cause inflammation.
(Image credit: Grace Cary via Getty Images)

A modified tapeworm medication could be a promising new treatment for endometriosis, an early study in mice hints.

In endometriosis, tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the organ, and these patches of tissue, called "lesions," trigger painful inflammation and heavy menstrual bleeding. In the new study, scientists fitted an anti-worm drug with nanotech armor, and it directly targeted these painful lesions in laboratory mice.

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Victoria Atkinson
Victoria Atkinson
Live Science Contributor

Victoria Atkinson is a freelance science journalist, specializing in chemistry and its interface with the natural and human-made worlds. Currently based in York (UK), she formerly worked as a science content developer at the University of Oxford, and later as a member of the Chemistry World editorial team. Since becoming a freelancer, Victoria has expanded her focus to explore topics from across the sciences and has also worked with Chemistry Review, Neon Squid Publishing and the Open University, amongst others. She has a DPhil in organic chemistry from the University of Oxford.

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