Zombified cells may drive aging, and scientists are devising new ways to get rid of them

Immune cells that clear old and dying cells get sluggish with age. Scientists think that rejuvenating these cells could help combat aging.

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purple pacman like cell chases three green zombie cells
Undead cells in the body accumulate with age and may contribute to age-related disease. New treatments aim to get rid of the cells.
(Image credit: Kate Hazell for Live Science)

Emerging treatments aim to reverse or stall signs of aging in the body and thus cut the risk of age-related diseases. One of those signs is an accumulation of "zombie cells" — damaged cells that spew harmful substances rather than dying off and getting cleared away by the immune system.

Some scientists are designing treatments aimed at killing those zombies directly. But what if we instead helped the body's cleanup crew get rid of them?

Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

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