A gene variant triples the risk of getting Alzheimer's disease — fat buildup in brain cells may be to blame, study finds

A gene variant called APOE4 is the biggest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Scientists are finally figuring out how it works.

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A brain scan superimposed on a colorful visual analysis of DNA
A gene variant called APOE4 is known to raise the risk of Alzheimer's disease, but scientists are only now figuring out why.
(Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

A gene variant called APOE4 dramatically increases the risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia. Now, emerging research is revealing APOE4's true role in the condition, and a new study pinpoints a possible way to treat it.

Historically, scientists studying Alzheimer's disease have focused on two proteins that accumulate in patients' brains: amyloid-beta and tau. However, there's a "third thing that people didn't pay attention to, until recently," said study co-author Li-Huei Tsai, a neuroscientist at MIT. That third thing is the accumulation of droplets of fat, or lipids, in the brain, she told Live Science.

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Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

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