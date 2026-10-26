NASA's Swift observatory ends 22-year mission to study the most powerful explosions since the Big Bang

NASA's Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has officially ended its mission after more than 20 years, as it approaches a fiery reentry through Earth's atmosphere.

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An illustration of a telescope floating above Earth
(Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)
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A pioneering NASA space telescope is no more. In sad news for Swifties everywhere, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has officially ended its mission after more than 20 years of tracking the most powerful explosions in the universe since the Big Bang.

According to a NASA announcement, the Swift team shut down the telescope's science operations Tuesday (Oct. 20) after the observatory fell too low in its orbit to continue taking reliable measurements of the cosmos. In the coming weeks, Swift will drop even further, eventually passing a point of no return and taking a fiery plunge through Earth's atmosphere.

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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