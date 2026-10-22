World's first round-trip mission to Mars has launched ‪—‬ why it could be a 'transformative leap' for science

The Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) mission, which launched from Japan on Oct. 19, is on its way to Mars. When it arrives, the probe will attempt to land on one of the Red Planet's twin moons and scoop up rocks to bring back to Earth. Experts tell Live Science what these "transformative" samples could teach us.

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An artist&#039;s impression of the MMX probe landing on Phobos with Mars in the background
Japan's Mars Moons Exploration (MMX) mission will be the first to land on and collect samples from one of Mars' moons.
(Image credit: JAXA)
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Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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