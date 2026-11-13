'Godless' founder of utilitarianism had severe dental problems and was in 'excruciating pain,' CT scans of his severed head reveal

Jeremy Bentham, the "godless" philosopher who founded modern utilitarianism, had severe dental and jaw problems, a CT scan of his skull reveals.

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Published In News 4 min read
photograph of a CT scanner with a mummified human head on it, revealing the skull on two monitors
Researchers at University College London used a CT scanner to produce new images of the mummified head of philosopher Jeremy Bentham.
(Image credit: Bentham Project/University College London)
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The great and "godless" English philosopher Jeremy Bentham, whose remains have been on display at a U.K. university for over 150 years, suffered from severe dental problems, according to X-ray scans of his skull.

The scans were conducted with CT (computed tomography) scanning equipment to create a digital 3D model of his head and highlight Bentham's lengthy "presence" at University College London (UCL) as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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