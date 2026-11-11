A man swallowed a bone, and‬ 15 years later, doctors found it in his appendix — Diagnostic dilemma

A man's appendix had to be removed, but not for dangerous inflammation, as you might expect.

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A person with an ultrasound machine stands over a laying down man
A man sought medical care for pain in his lower-right abdomen, a symptom that can sometimes point to appendicitis.
(Image credit: urbazon via Getty Images)
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The patient: A 45-year-old man in Italy

The symptoms: The man went to the emergency room because he had a sharp pain in his lower-right abdomen.

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Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

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