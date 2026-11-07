Women often get cold more easily than men — a mouse study offers hints why

A new study points to testosterone and proteins in the skin as reasons why males and females experience temperatures differently.

Zunnash Khan&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
Three brown rats hide amidst some wood pieces.
Males and females of various animal species show different preference for temperatures in their environments.
(Image credit: imv via Getty Images)
0

It's a common observation that women often prefer warmer temperatures and feel cold more easily than men do, and the same trend appears among females of other species. Now, a study offers new clues as to what drives this preference — and testosterone may play a part.

Skin carries sensors to detect heat and cold that influence each organism's decision to stay in or move out of an environment. The new study, published Oct. 28 in the Journal of Physiology, found that these sensors activate at higher temperatures in female mice, which appears to shift their preferred temperature roughly 7 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) higher than that of male mice. Testosterone seems to influence this difference in activation.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
TOPICS
Zunnash Khan
Zunnash Khan
Live Science Contributor

Zunnash Khan is a mechatronics engineer and a science journalist from Pakistan. She has written for Science, The Scientist and Brainfacts.org, among other outlets.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.