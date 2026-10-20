Ultrasound waves that jiggle deep brain structures may relieve delusions in schizophrenia, small trial hints

In a new pilot study, 10 minutes of transcranial ultrasound stimulation reduced patients' delusion severity, scientists report.

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A small trial tested an ultrasound-based treatment for schizophrenia.
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Stimulating the brain with ultrasound could help counter the delusions people experience in schizophrenia, a small trial finds.

The trial involved transcranial ultrasound stimulation, in which a device placed on a patient's head delivers ultrasound waves through the skull and into the brain. Its goal is to change the activity in a targeted brain region.

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Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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