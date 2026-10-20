Could 'body clocks' play a role in depression? Study proposes a new 'circadian' subtype

Researchers propose a new subtype of depression linked to body-clock patterns.

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A woman wearing blue pajamas puts her hand to her forehead while laying in bed
Scientists in Australia have proposed that there's a specific form of depression that heavily involves circadian disruptions.
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Some people with depression sleep far more than average, wake up exhausted, habitually stay up late, and experience mood shifts with the seasons. A new study suggests that these symptoms may cluster in a distinct subtype of depression that's tied to the body's internal clock.

While research has long linked a scrambled circadian rhythm to a risk of mood disorders, neuroscientists are now proposing that these disruptions define a specific form of depression that they call "circadian depression." First conceptualized in 2021, the body-clock subtype may affect about 1 in 4 people with severe, recurrent or persistent depression, the researchers estimate.

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Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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