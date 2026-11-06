50% of long COVID patients show improvement in 3 years — but the condition tends to linger in those with this subtype

About half of people with long COVID see meaningful improvement in their symptoms after three years, a new study found.

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A woman sits on a bed in a bedroom.
Long COVID patients whose condition involves many bodily systems are more likely to still have symptoms three years out.
(Image credit: Justin Paget via Getty Images)
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Symptoms of long COVID ease in half of patients within three years of the infection that kicked off their illness.

That's the primary conclusion of a new study that tracked over 1,000 patients with long COVID, a chronic condition that can emerge after an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Among the patients, the chance of improvement varied sharply depending on how the condition affected their bodily systems.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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