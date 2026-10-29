Study reveals new clues to why colorectal cancer in young people is so deadly

Colorectal cancer in young people shows genetic and structural differences that may make it more aggressive and treatment-resistant than the cancer tends to be in older people.

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An illustration of the intestinal system with a large spiky red orb on the right side.
Colorectal cancer is on the rise in people under 50, and scientists think the disease might fundamentally differ in these younger individuals.
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Colorectal cancer rates have been rising in people under 50 since the mid-1990s. These early-onset cancers tend to be more aggressive and resistant to treatment than cancers in older adults — and now, scientists may be learning why.

A new study published Thursday (Oct. 29) in the journal Nature Medicine compared colorectal tumors from people between 29 and over 90 years old, and it revealed key differences between young and old patients.

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Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

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