Brain scans reveal 'number line' that's used to mentally compare values

Although whole numbers and fractions are processed differently in the brain, when you compare their values, a single "mental map" akin to a number line lights up.

Jenna Congdon&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A cartoon of a head with numbers coming out of the back.
A new study uses fMRI scans to show how whole numbers and fractions are represented in the brain as you compare their magnitudes.
(Image credit: GrafikLab via Getty Images)
0

Picture a number line, with the values running from the smallest to the largest. New research shows that the human brain uses a similar system when comparing numbers; in the study, scientists uncovered a "mental map" in which numbers have unique coordinates in the brain, which may help us place them in order of magnitude.

"Numbers are abstract concepts, but our brains have ways of organizing them that allow us to compare and reason about their values," said study co-authors Daniela Valério, a postdoctoral researcher in the INSERM-CEA Cognitive Neuroimaging Unit (UNICOG) in France, and Stanislas Dehaene, the director of UNICOG.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jenna Congdon
Jenna Congdon
Live Science Contributor

Jenna Congdon, BSN, RN, is a freelance health writer and critical care nurse. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and has written for top publications, such as AARP and WebMD. Her work translates complex medical topics into engaging, evidence-informed stories, drawing on her frontline clinical experience. When she's not writing or caring for patients, she can usually be found planning her next adventure or exploring the outdoors.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.