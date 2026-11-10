Highly active Russian volcano plays peek-a-boo with an astronaut — Earth from space

A 2019 astronaut photo shows the near-perfect cone of a highly active volcano poking its heavily scarred and partially snow-covered head above a thick bank of low-lying clouds over the Kuril Islands.

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An astronaut photo showing the cone of a volcano poking above a layer of clouds
An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station snapped this photo of Alaid volcano poking its head above a thick layer of clouds over Russia's Atlasov Island.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
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QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Atlasov Island, off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula [50.84755357, 155.56126752]

What's in the photo? The summit of Alaid volcano peeking above a thick layer of low-lying clouds

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? Aug. 2, 2019

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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