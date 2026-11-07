Life's Little Mysteries

Why do most cats hate it when you touch their belly, feet or tail?

The surest way to get a scratch from a feline is to go for a forbidden tummy rub. But why do cats hate being touched on their bellies?

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A black and gray cat on its back puts four paws on a person&#039;s hand.
Why don't cats like belly rubs?
(Image credit: Andreas Kindler via Getty Images)
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Dogs typically love belly rubs and will roll on their backs to get more. With cats, it's a different story: Most are visibly uncomfortable when someone touches their belly, and the same applies to their feet and tail.

When a cat is petted in these areas, its body language often changes. "They might do a quick head turn, looking at your hand, or they might start moving away from you or wiggling around a lot, basically trying to get away from the petting," Mikel Delgado, a cat behaviorist and senior research scientist at Purdue University, told Live Science in an email. "If these early warning signs are ignored, they might escalate to biting, hissing or scratching."

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Clarissa Brincat
Clarissa Brincat
Live Science Contributor

Clarissa Brincat is a freelance writer specializing in health and medical research. After completing an MSc in chemistry, she realized she would rather write about science than do it. She learned how to edit scientific papers in a stint as a chemistry copyeditor, before moving on to a medical writer role at a healthcare company. Writing for doctors and experts has its rewards, but Clarissa wanted to communicate with a wider audience, which naturally led her to freelance health and science writing. Her work has also appeared in Medscape, HealthCentral and Medical News Today.

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