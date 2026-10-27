Rare tiger behaviors captured on camera show 'we really know nothing about them'

The PBS Nature film "Tiger Island" captures rare glimpses of tiger behavior, including a mother, father and cubs spending time together ‪—‬ a first for these usually solitary cats.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A close up of an orange tiger looking at the camera while standing in a river.
Tigers are known for being solitary, but a new documentary reveals that this may not always be the case.
(Image credit: THEPALMER via Getty Images)
0

A male tiger approaches his cubs and greets them with a head-bobbing motion while their mother rests nearby. The surprising interaction, captured in the PBS Nature documentary "Tiger Island," a two-part series that follows two big-cat families across Nepal.

The footage marks the first time a tiger "family" has been documented spending time together, and it could challenge conventional assumptions about how the seemingly solitary cats behave around their young, said Dan O'Neill, a wildlife biologist and filmmaker who contributed to "Tiger Island." Previously, it was thought that tiger moms raise their cubs for up to two years without any help from the male tiger.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.