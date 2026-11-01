Webb and Hubble telescopes watch ghostly objects appear in the Cat's Head Nebula — Space photo of the week

The Cat's Head Nebula shows its ghostly insides and sinister red eye in rival views from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.

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Three images show different filters of a glowing tower of gas in deep space.
The Hubble and James Webb space telescopes offer three spooky new views of the Cat's Head Nebula. See them in detail below.
(Image credit: NASA & ESA CC BY 4.0 INT)
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In space, nobody can hear you scream — or meow, for that matter. This was as true for Félicette — the stray Parisian tuxedo cat who safely completed the world's first (and only) suborbital feline flight, in 1963 — as it is for the gargantuan Cat's Head Nebula, which is featured in stunning new images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.

Rising from the cloudy Carina Nebula some 7,500 light-years from Earth, the Cat's Head Nebula is a column of star-sculpted gas and dust that vaguely resembles a feline sitting with its back to us, coyly turning its head to show off a single red eye. That eye is a young star that's embedded deep within the dust and possibly transforming it before our eyes.

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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