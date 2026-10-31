Astronomers may have been wrong about what ended the 'Cosmic Dark Age,' new study hints

How did the universe transition from an impenetrable fog of hydrogen into the bright and starlit cosmos we see today? Astronomers think they're onto the answer.

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a deep field image of thousands of galaxies
This deep field image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows some of the most distant galaxies ever, visible just after the end of the Cosmic Dark Age.
(Image credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, G. Gozaliasl, A. Koekemoer, M. Franco, and the COSMOS-Web team)
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Ivan Farkas
Live Science Contributor

Ivan is a long-time writer who loves learning about technology, history, culture, and just about every major “ology” from “anthro” to “zoo.” Ivan also dabbles in internet comedy, marketing materials, and industry insight articles. An exercise science major, when Ivan isn’t staring at a book or screen he’s probably out in nature or lifting progressively heftier things off the ground. Ivan was born in sunny Romania and now resides in even-sunnier California. 

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