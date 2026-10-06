Earth is in the firing line of a strange new type of cosmic object: a 'microblazar'

Astronomers may have discovered the first known microblazar, a long-theorized object firing a powerful beam of particles directly at Earth.

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An image of a glowing ball of light against a dark background
Artist's impression of IRAS 18293−0941. Scientists think this is the first example of a microblazar ever detected.
(Image credit: B. Marcote (JIVE/ASTRON).)

Researchers have observed the strongest candidate yet for a "microblazar" — a dazzling object that has long been predicted to exist but never spotted.

Observations of microblazars would give astronomers closer views of black holes emitting powerful jets of energy and help them understand how these extreme objects behave.

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Sarah Wild
Sarah Wild
Live Science Contributor

Sarah Wild is a British-South African freelance science journalist. She has written about particle physics, cosmology and everything in between. She studied physics, electronics and English literature at Rhodes University, South Africa, and later read for an MSc Medicine in bioethics.

Since she started perpetrating journalism for a living, she's written books, won awards, and run national science desks. Her work has appeared in Nature, Science, Scientific American, and The Observer, among others. In 2017 she won a gold AAAS Kavli for her reporting on forensics in South Africa.

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