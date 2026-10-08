James Webb telescope pinpoints the most distant 'fast radio burst' ever seen, more than doubling the previous record

The James Webb Space Telescope has detected the farthest "fast radio burst" ever seen, providing more clues about these mysterious explosions.

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An illustration shows mysterious fast radio bursts as they bombard Earth from deep space.
An artist's impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) reaching Earth, with colors signifying different wavelengths.
(Image credit: Jingchuan Yu, Beijing Planetarium)

Astronomers have detected the most distant burst of radio signals ever seen: an explosion that's emitting waves of energy from more than 10 billion light-years away.

The event, named FRB 20240304B, is known as a fast radio burst (FRB). Astronomers have detected thousands of FRBs before this. But because these events last only milliseconds, they are extremely difficult to study and their origin stories remain unclear.

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Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Live Science Contributor

Elizabeth Howell was staff reporter at Space.com between 2022 and 2024 and a regular contributor to Live Science and Space.com between 2012 and 2022. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" (ECW Press, 2022) is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams.

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