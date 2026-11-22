November’s full moon, known as the "Beaver Moon," will rise in the east at dusk on Tuesday (Nov. 24), marking the first of three consecutive supermoons.

It will be the third and final full moon of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and the first in a series of unusually close full moons that includes December's spectacular Christmas supermoon — the closest full moon since 2018.

The Beaver Moon gets its name from the time of year when nocturnal beavers in North America traditionally build dams and prepare for winter under the full moon, according to TimeandDate . Other nicknames include the Frost Moon and Snow Moon, and the Anishinaabeg people in North America call it Baashkaakodin Giizis — the Freezing Moon — according to the Center for Native American Studies .

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The moon will reach its full phase at 9:53 a.m. ET on Tuesday, when it will be below the horizon in North America. The best time to see the Beaver Moon is at moonrise that evening, as it rises in the east around the same time the sun sets in the west. That's when the moon will appear against a relatively bright twilight sky, making it easier to appreciate its size and color.

The moon will appear full on Monday and Wednesday as well, but Tuesday offers the best opportunity to see it rise during twilight.

The Beaver Moon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons, according to EarthSky . A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon being relatively close to Earth in its elliptical orbit. The moon's distance from Earth changes throughout the month. On average, the moon is 238,900 miles (384,472 kilometers) from Earth. When a full moon occurs near perigee, or its closest point during its orbit, it appears slightly larger and brighter than usual. Here's what's coming up:

Full Beaver Supermoon on Nov. 24, 2026 (224,170 miles / 360,768 km)

(224,170 miles / 360,768 km) Full Cold Supermoon on Dec. 24, 2026 (221,667 miles / 356,740 km)

(221,667 miles / 356,740 km) Full Wolf Supermoon on Jan. 22, 2027 (222,229 miles / 357,644 km)

November's Beaver Supermoon is just the beginning: It's the smallest of the three upcoming supermoons. December's full Cold Moon will be the closest, biggest and brightest full moon of 2026, bringing the moon closer to Earth than at any time since Jan. 2, 2018, according to late astrophysicist Fred Espenak .

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