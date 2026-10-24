You have 2 superb chances to watch the 'Hunter's Moon' rise this week

You'll have two chances to see October's full Hunter's Moon rise dramatically this week. Here's when to get the best views.

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A large golden full moon is seen above a silhouetted peak
The Hunter's Moon will officially turn full at 12:11 a.m. EDT on Monday, Oct. 26.
(Image credit: Daniel Garrido via Getty Images)
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October's full "Hunter's Moon" is about to rise, and skywatchers will get two great chances to see it appear on the eastern horizon around sunset.

Although it officially turns full at 12:11 a.m. EDT on Monday (Oct. 26), the Hunter's Moon will appear almost perfectly full as it rises on both Sunday (Oct. 25) and Monday evenings, giving skywatchers two opportunities to observe it.

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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