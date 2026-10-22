Watch bizarre snake 'cartwheel' away from danger at more than 12 feet per second

Researchers filmed dwarf reed snakes (Pseudorabdion) from different angles to better understand how the serpents pull off their remarkable rolling behavior.

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A GIF of the dwarf reed snake rolling behavior.
Dwarf reed snakes have the remarkable ability to tumble away from danger.
(Image credit: Yosuke Kojima, Ibuki Fukuyama)
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Cryptic snakes in Southeast Asia have evolved a remarkable trick for evading predators: Instead of slithering, they arch their long bodies and tumble away at high speeds.

The dwarf reed snakes (Pseudorabdion) pull off this acrobatic feat by keeping their head in a relatively fixed position while rotating the rest of their body, according to a new study published Monday (Oct. 19) in the journal Current Biology.

Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

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