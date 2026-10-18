Can cuttlefish hypnotize their prey?

Like their cephalopod cousins the octopuses , cuttlefish are masters of disguise.

As they hunt, these marine predators send waves of color across their skin. The rainbow display stops prey in their tracks, granting the cuttlefish just enough time to shoot out two specialized hunting tentacles at lightning speed and snatch them into range of their deadly beaks.

But can cuttlefish actually mesmerize prey with their colorful skin changes? Or is something fishier at play?

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Experts told Live Science that cuttlefish are ingenious hunters, but that there's likely an even more mysterious process than hunter to prey hypnosis going down on the seafloor.

A calculated hunter

Cuttlefish are visual hunters , using their large, complex eyes to locate and track potential meals. In general, their strategy involves a slow, stealthy approach, said Bret Grasse , the manager of cephalopod operations at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole Massachusetts.

"The cuttlefish will slowly approach the prey so as to not alert the unsuspecting shrimp, fish or crab," Grasse told Live Science in an email.

During their approach, cuttlefish often put on a showy display, producing moving bands across their body. These displays are produced by a combination of light-reflecting pigment cells known as iridophores, leucophores and chromatophores. These cell types contract and expand to produce specific colors and patterns, all within milliseconds.

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Some may wonder whether this trick can mesmerize prey, but scientists don't think that's the case.

Hypnosis, defined as a mental state of increased relaxation and altered awareness, is thought to be a uniquely human psychological state . There is very little research on whether fish can be hypnotized, but a 2005 study found that pushing a steady stream of water through the snapper (Chrysophrys auratus) put them in an immobile state similar to being hypnotized. Another study looked at sedative hypnotic drugs like benzodiazepines and barbiturates and their effects on zebrafish, finding that the fish had molecular receptors for these drugs, which helped render them immobile. However, whether fish can be visually put into a state like hypnosis has yet to be directly studied.

And while some animals, such as chickens, can be induced into trance-like conditions of tonic immobility, an involuntary, temporary state of unresponsiveness that happens when humans or animals experience extreme trauma, it's unlikely that the cuttlefish's color changes "hypnotize" their prey, Connor Gibbons , the cephalopod facility manager at Columbia University told Live Science. Instead, some researchers believe that the color show serves as an ingenious disguise.

As waves of different colors ripple down the cuttlefish's body, the shape of the animal becomes less obvious to its prey, so they may not see the cuttlefish as a threat to flee from, Gibbons said.

"It's only part of something looming at them, which they're like, 'I don't know if you are a predator? Are you just passing waves? What are you?'" Gibbons said. "And then by that time, it's too late."

A cuttlefish uses its tentacles to capture a shrimp (Image credit: Oxford Scientific Films via Getty Images)

Once they get close enough, the cuttlefish shoots their two long, specialized feeding tentacles from small hidden pouches near the animal's mouth at their prey.

"The closest thing I can compare it to is the tongue of a chameleon extending out to grab an unsuspecting insect," Grasse said. "Cuttlefish feeding tentacles will fire out in the blink of an eye before the prey can react and escape."

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Then, the prey is pulled toward the cuttlefish's mouth, pierced by its sharp, chitinous beak and injected with venom. The use of the venom helps the cuttlefish reduce their energy usage when hunting "as the cuttlefish does not want to use unnecessary energy and struggle against the prey while it's trying to eat," Grasse said.

However, the notion that cuttlefish flash colors to hide their body shape is only one idea of why cuttlefish perform these strobing color displays. Other researchers, including Grasse, describe them as a way to distract their prey.

"Essentially, they are trying their best not to alarm the prey to their presence," he said. By breaking up the size of their bodies, cuttlefish can convince their prey they're not as large or alarming as they may seem.

Whether the light shows are for disguise or distraction still needs parsing out, Gibbons said, and scientists also need a better understanding of how the cuttlefish controls its deadly dermal display. "The jury is still out on exactly what is happening," he said.