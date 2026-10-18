Life's Little Mysteries

Can cuttlefish hypnotize their prey?

Cuttlefish use rapid color-change while hunting. The question is, does it actually hypnotize their prey?

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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A small white, black, pink and yellow cuttlefish swims on the bottom of a seabed.
A flamboyant cuttlefish (Metasepia pfefferi) rapidly changes color.
(Image credit: VW Pics via Getty Images)

Like their cephalopod cousins the octopuses, cuttlefish are masters of disguise.

As they hunt, these marine predators send waves of color across their skin. The rainbow display stops prey in their tracks, granting the cuttlefish just enough time to shoot out two specialized hunting tentacles at lightning speed and snatch them into range of their deadly beaks.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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