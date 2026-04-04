Octopus quiz: Are you a sucker for cephalopod science?

Octopuses are a useful reminder that complex life can be organized in very different ways. With no backbone, their anatomy departs sharply from the body plans many people are familiar with. They are classified as cephalopods , a class of animals that includes squid, nautiluses and cuttlefish.

Octopuses can rapidly change the color and texture of their skin, manipulate objects with remarkable dexterity, and navigate environments that demand both flexibility and control. Scientists study these traits because they offer insight into how perception, movement and problem-solving evolved in invertebrates.

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