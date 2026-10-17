Life's Little Mysteries

Has there ever been a mountain taller than Everest?

Mount Everest may be the king of the planet today, but has Earth ever thrust a larger mountain from its surface?

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A hiker scales the steep slopes of Mount Everest.
Evidence for mountains that once matched Everest's grandeur lies buried in ancient sediments.
(Image credit: Robert Holmes via Getty Images)

Sometimes, it takes a great struggle to build towering peaks. And what more thunderous event is there than the clashing of continental plates?

Geological pileups have birthed some of the largest and tallest mountains on the planet, including Mount Everest and its Himalayan neighbors. But has there ever been a peak taller than Mount Everest, which stands 29,032 feet (8,849 meters) above sea level?

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Joshua Rapp Learn
Joshua Rapp Learn
Live Science Contributor

Joshua Rapp Learn is an award-winning science writer who contributes to publications like National Geographic, The New York Times, New Scientist and Science News. A Canadian based in Washington, D.C., he has a master's of journalism from the Toronto Metropolitan University and a bachelor of arts in anthropology from the University of British Columbia. He writes about archaeology, wildlife, the environment, space, dinosaurs and adventure, having floated down the Amazon and hitchhiked across the Western Sahara.

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