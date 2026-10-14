One of America's biggest meteor craters is 100 million years younger than we thought — and coincided with a global extinction event

Analysis of tiny zircon crystals buried within the 10-mile-wide Ames crater in northwest Oklahoma suggests that the submerged structure dates back to 370 million years ago, during the Frasnian-Famennian mass extinction event.

Harry Baker&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
An artist&#039;s illustration of a large meteor striking Earth in the middle of the ocean
The Ames crater was created when an Eiffel Tower-sized space rock, traveling at more than 70,000 mph, slammed into a shallow sea covering modern-day Oklahoma. Seafloor sediments filled the resulting depression, so there is no visible sign of the crater at the surface today.
(Image credit: guvendemir via Getty Images)

One of America's largest meteor craters is around 100 million years younger than scientists thought, which means the ancient impact coincided with — and potentially contributed to — one of the biggest global extinction events in Earth's history, according to a new study.

The underground impact structure, known as Ames crater, is located in northern Oklahoma and is named after a small town that sits above the submerged crater. At around 10 miles (16 kilometers) wide, it is the fourth-largest impact structure in the U.S.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.