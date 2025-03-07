'This is by far the oldest': Scientists discover 3.47 billion-year-old meteorite impact crater in Australian outback

News
By
published

Researchers say they have found "unequivocal evidence" that a meteorite smashed into Earth 3.47 billion years ago, potentially affecting plate tectonics and creating conditions for life.

Scene in Karijini National Park in Western Australia. We see thin trees, a plateau in the distance and dry, red earth.
The world's oldest known meteorite impact crater was discovered in the Australian outback. (Image credit: John White Photos/Getty Images)

Scientists in Australia have discovered the world's oldest known meteorite impact crater thanks to pristine structures created by the blast in the rock.

Hidden away in the country's outback, the crater is a whopping 3.47 billion years old, according to a study published Thursday (March 6) in the journal Nature Communications.

"Before our discovery, the oldest impact crater was 2.2 billion years old, so this is by far the oldest known crater ever found on Earth," study co-author Tim Johnson, a professor in the school of Earth and planetary sciences at Curtin University in Australia, said in a statement.

The crater is located in Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is home to some of Earth's oldest rocks. Johnson and his colleagues identified the crater thanks to cone-shaped chunks of rock known as "shatter cones," which form when the shock waves from a meteorite impact propagate downward.

The extreme pressure caused by a meteorite collision fractures the rock below in a branching pattern, leaving chunks that are shaped like cones, with the tapered end pointing toward the center of the impact.

Related: What are the largest impact craters on Earth?

The shatter cones were buried in a rock formation called the East Pilbara Terrane, which scientists already knew dates back to more than 3 billion years ago. The cones were "exceptionally preserved," according to the new study, providing "unequivocal evidence" of an epic meteorite crash around the dawn of life on Earth.

The impact likely rippled across the planet, opening a crater that may have measured up to 62 miles (100 kilometers) across — although more work is needed to confirm the size, the researchers wrote in the study. The shatter cones revealed that the meteorite was traveling roughly 22,400 miles per hour (36,000 km/h) when it hit the ground, according to the statement.

As well as being a destructive force, the impact may have helped to spark life by creating the physical and chemical conditions required.

"Uncovering this impact and finding more from the same time period could explain a lot about how life may have got started, as impact craters created environments friendly to microbial life such as hot water pools," study lead author Chris Kirkland, also a professor at Curtin University's school of Earth and planetary sciences, said in the statement.

Black-and-white image of a shatter cone with a measuring stick.

Shatter cones are chunks of rock resulting from meteorite impacts. The shatter cones pictured here are dolomite cones from the U.S., not Australia. (Image credit: The Book Worm/Alamy)

Evidence of ancient meteorite strikes on Earth is hard to come by, because the planet continuously recycles rocks from the crust into the mantle, erasing most crash sites. Erosion and weathering also degrade rocks sitting at the surface, meaning Earth's early impact record is largely lost, according to the study.

Nevertheless, researchers suspect that Earth was regularly pummelled by meteorites in its first billion years of existence due to scars on the moon, which does not have plate tectonics. The moon counts millions of impact craters and 40 that are more than 62 miles across, suggesting planets in the early solar system also underwent heavy bombardment, the researchers wrote.

RELATED STORY

The largest asteroid impact crater on Earth is lurking beneath Australia, new evidence suggests

Single enormous object left 2 billion craters on Mars, scientists discover

Hailin impact crater: China's newly discovered meteor pit born from a 'nuclear explosion level' event

The new discovery hints that some information about Earth's early history has survived. Not only does this offer new avenues to explore how life began on Earth, but it could also shift geologists' perspectives on the formation of Earth's crust.

"The tremendous amount of energy from this impact could have played a role in shaping early Earth's crust by pushing one part of the Earth's crust under another, or by forcing magma to rise from deep within the Earth's mantle toward the surface," Kirkland said.

The new crater alone doesn't paint a clear picture of Earth's first billion years, but there may be many more similar craters awaiting discovery, the researchers concluded in the study.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about geology
Aerial view of Mount Roraima surrounded by clouds.

Mount Roraima: The 'lost world' isolated for millions of years that Indigenous people call the 'house of the gods'
An aerial photo showing a dozen large, star-shaped sand dunes in the Sahara desert

Earth from space: Giant, pyramid-like 'star dunes' slowly wander across Moroccan desert
Young African elephant bull flares it&#039;s trunk and tusks in the air.

Elephant quiz: Test your smarts on the world's largest land animal
See more latest
Most Popular
A photo of starship launching in the distance with massive plume of smoke
Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes mid-flight for a 2nd time this year, raining fiery debris over Florida
Two rabbits on a heart shaped rug.
Scientists invent 3D-printed penis implant to restore erections — and it works in rabbits and pigs
Artist&#039;s impression of the measles virus
2nd measles death reported in US outbreak was in New Mexico adult
Aerial view of Mount Roraima surrounded by clouds.
Mount Roraima: The 'lost world' isolated for millions of years that Indigenous people call the 'house of the gods'
Screenshot from the youtube video showing a digital rendition of the quantum computer.
World's 1st modular quantum computer that can operate at room temperature goes online
Against the background of a greenish and red rock are two images: one of a human skeleton emerging from the dirt and one of archaeologists in hard hats excavating it
29,000-year-old remains of child unearthed in Thailand cave with 'symbols of blood and power'
A polar bear standing on melting Arctic ice in Russia as the sun sets.
Global sea ice levels hit worrying new low
An image of a spiral galaxy with blue and orange colors
'This doesn't appear in computer simulations': Hubble maps chaotic history of Andromeda galaxy, and it's nothing like scientists expected
the silhouette of a woman standing on a beach with her arms outstretched, with a green aurora visible in the night sky
Powerful 'equinox auroras' may arrive soon: Why changing seasons can bring the best northern lights
An expectant mother lays down on an exam table in a hospital gown during a routine check-up. She has her belly exposed as the doctor palpates her abdomen to verify the position of the baby.
'Mini placentas' in a dish reveal key gene for pregnancy