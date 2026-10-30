Nearly 30% of US adults admit to lying about or exaggerating their symptoms to get antibiotics from doctors, survey finds

In two new surveys, U.S. adults report lying to their doctors and their children's doctors about symptoms in hopes of being prescribed antibiotics.

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New surveys suggest that, when speaking with doctors, some patients will misrepresent the symptoms they're experiencing in an attempt to get antibiotics.
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Nearly 30% of U.S. adults have lied to doctors in an effort to obtain antibiotics, either by exaggerating their actual symptoms or by fabricating symptoms, the results of a new national survey suggest. Additionally, in a second survey, about one-quarter of children's caregivers reported lying about their kids' symptoms to get antibiotics on their behalf.

"As clinicians, we know that patients lie to us sometimes," Dr. Jeffrey Linder, a general internist and primary care clinician-investigator at Northwestern Medicine, wrote in a commentary about the survey findings.

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Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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