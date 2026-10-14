Teenager's rare autoimmune disorder caused her to hallucinate a flying green dinosaur — Diagnostic dilemma

Doctors ran many tests to uncover the cause of a teen girl's auditory and visual hallucinations.

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An illustration of a green flying dinosaur with feathered wings in a forest.
The girl described one of her hallucinations as a "flying green dinosaur," although the case report did not describe the hallucination in detail.
(Image credit: Yuriy Priymak/Stocktrek Images via Getty Images)

The patient: A 16-year-old girl in California

The symptoms: The teenager was referred to an emergency department because she was having hallucinations, including seeing a flying green dinosaur and hearing voices telling her to hurt others. She also had a sense that she was being followed.

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Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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