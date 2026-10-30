Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will probably destroy each other after the sun runs out of fuel, new simulations hint

The outer solar system will descend into chaos just a few billion years after the sun exhausts its fuel ‪—‬ much sooner than scientists previously thought, a new study suggests.

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An illustration of two glowing spheres colliding in deep space.
An illustration of two giant planets colliding. New research suggests that the outer solar system planets may meet a similar fate after the sun transforms into a red giant.
(Image credit: Mark Stevenson/Stocktrek Images via Getty Images)
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When the sun inevitably dies, not even the outer solar system will be safe from the resulting chaos, new research hints.Scientists have long thought the outer solar system ‪—‬ which comprises the four giant planets Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune — would mostly retain its present-day appearance for hundreds of billions of years to come. But a new study suggests that the outer giants may develop weirdly shaped orbits as the sun runs out of fuel, causing the planets to cross paths and destroy themselves through collisions within three billion years of the sun's transformation into a red giant.

The findings, published Sept. 21 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, could change our understanding of what kinds of exoplanets orbit certain stars.

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Abha Jain
Abha Jain
Live Science contributor

Abha Jain is a freelance science writer. She did a masters degree in biology, specializing in neuroscience, from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India, and is almost through with a bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She's also a self-taught space enthusiast, and so loves writing about topics in astronomy, archaeology and neuroscience.

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