The iconic nature documentary "Blue Planet" is set to return with a splash this weekend as Sir David Attenborough narrates the third installment of the BBC series. The six new episodes promise to take us deeper into the world's oceans than ever before, so wherever you are in the world, here are all the TV and streaming you need to dive right in.

How to watch "Blue Planet III" — Quick Guide ► Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. (UK) ► TV: BBC One (UK) ► UK stream: BBC iPlayer ► Watch anywhere: Surfshark VPN (free trial)

The new season promises to push the boundaries of underwater wildlife filmmaking, using next-generation camera technology including "splash drones" that can land, float and take off directly from the water.

Whereas "Blue Planet II" (2017) exposed the impact of plastic pollution, each episode of "Blue Planet III" shifts the focus to "stories of hope and recovery" across five spectacular marine habitats: tropical seas, open ocean, seasonal seas, polar waters and the deep.

The sixth and final episode, "Future Seas," will look ahead to the challenges facing our oceans and what we can do to protect them for future generations.

Read on as we show you where to watch "Blue Planet III" online and on TV.

How to watch "Blue Planet III" in the U.K.

"Blue Planet III" premieres on BBC One at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is a free streaming platform for U.K. viewers — although you will need to confirm that you have a TV licence.

Watch "Blue Planet III" from anywhere

If you're traveling abroad you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.

A VPN — or virtual private network — is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's digital location, unlocking the geo-restrictions on most streaming platforms.

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Can I watch "Blue Planet III" in the U.S.?

Viewers in the U.S. face a three-month wait as "Blue Planet III" won't air on BBC America and AMC+ until 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2027.

The six-part David Attenborough documentary will air weekly on Saturdays, with episodes also available to stream on AMC+.

Remember, if you're from the U.K., but in the U.S. for work or on vacation, you can use a good-quality VPN to watch your usual British streaming services from anywhere.

Can I watch "Blue Planet III" in Australia?

Australian viewers will be able to watch "Blue Planet III" on Channel Nine, which has snagged the rights to the six-part Attenborough documentary.

However, an Australian premiere date has yet to be announced.

If you're just visiting Australia, you can always use a VPN to access your usual streaming services from anywhere.

"Blue Planet III" global trailer

Blue Planet III Global Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

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