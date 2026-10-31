Life's Little Mysteries

Are sharks really older than trees?

It seems like a simple question, but it needs serious taxonomic sleuthing. Are sharks or trees the oldest?

Alice Sun&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
An image of a great white shark next to a series of mangrove trees
Are sharks older than trees? It depends what you define as a shark.
(Image credit: Nautilus Creative and Xpeng / 500px via Getty Images)
0

You may have heard that sharks are older than trees. And yes, sharks are truly ancient, with an evolutionary lineage dating back hundreds of millions of years.

But are they really older than trees? Experts told Live Science that the answer depends on what we classify as a shark.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Alice Sun
Alice Sun
Live Science Contributor

Alice Sun is a science journalist based in Brooklyn. She covers a wide range of topics, including ecology, neuroscience, social science and technology. Her work has appeared in Audubon, Sierra, Inverse and more. For her bachelor's degree, she studied environmental biology at McGill University in Canada. She also has a master's degree in science, health and environmental reporting from NYU.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.