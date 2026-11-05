One-third of babies diagnosed with peanut allergy don't actually have one, study hints

New findings suggest that "food challenges" can help prevent children from being saddled with unnecessary allergy diagnoses.

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A close up of a young child with peanut butter on their face.
A study finds that, based on medical history and standard allergy tests alone, many babies thought to have peanut allergies may actually be misdiagnosed.
(Image credit: Hafiez Razali via Getty Images)
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A peanut allergy diagnosis in infancy can mean years of avoiding the food or undergoing treatments to build tolerance. But a recent study suggests that more than one-third of babies thought to have the allergy may stop reacting badly to peanuts within months of that diagnosis.

In an analysis published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice, researchers conducted supervised "food challenges" with infants diagnosed with a peanut allergy. These challenges involved giving the babies increasing amounts of peanut protein, with the intention of confirming whether they indeed had an allergy.

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Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Live Science Contributor

Anirban Mukhopadhyay is an independent science journalist. He holds a PhD in genetics and a master’s in computational biology and drug design. He regularly writes for The Hindu and has contributed to The Wire Science, where he conveys complex biomedical research to the public in accessible language. Beyond science writing, he enjoys creating and reading fiction that blends myth, memory, and melancholy into surreal tales exploring grief, identity, and the quiet magic of self-discovery. In his free time, he loves long walks with his dog and motorcycling across The Himalayas.

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