Astronomers confirm a tiny new moon is orbiting Earth, and it'll stick around for the holidays

A tiny asteroid entered Earth's orbit in April and is expected to leave in January. Meet the minimoon 2026 QQ8.

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An illustration showing an asteroid flying past Earth with the moon in the background
An illustration of an asteroid caught in Earth's orbit. The new minimoon 2026 QQ8 (a captured asteroid) is expected to stick around until January 2027.
(Image credit: JUAN GARTNER via Getty Images)
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Earth and its moon will have company this holiday season. In April, our planet picked up a passing "minimoon," pulling the space rock into a temporary orbit, astronomers have confirmed.

The object, dubbed 2026 QQ8, was first observed by Hungarian researcher Krisztián Sárneczky in August. It was officially reported by the International Astronomical Union's (IAU) Minor Planet Center — the body that logs and confirms new solar system objects — on Oct. 29. This extraterrestrial traveler is expected to stick around until January 2027, extending its stay through the holidays before breaking free of our planet's influence.

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Joanna Thompson
Joanna Thompson
Live Science Contributor

Joanna Thompson is a science journalist and runner based in New York. She holds a B.S. in Zoology and a B.A. in Creative Writing from North Carolina State University, as well as a Master's in Science Journalism from NYU's Science, Health and Environmental Reporting Program. Find more of her work in Scientific American, The Daily Beast, Atlas Obscura or Audubon Magazine.

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