See pieces of Halley's Comet fall to Earth this week as the Orionid meteor shower peaks

The Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight on Oct. 21-22. Here's how to see "shooting stars" from Halley's Comet.

Jamie Carter&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A streak of white in the night sky is seen over a tree.
The Orionids' radiant constellation is Orion.
(Image credit: wenbin via Getty Images)

One of the best fall meteor showers peaks this week, when pieces of the famous Halley's Comet streak across Earth's atmosphere as fast-moving "shooting stars."

The Orionid meteor shower will peak overnight Wednesday (Oct. 21) through Thursday (Oct. 22), potentially producing around 20 meteors per hour under a dark sky, according to Time and Date. The Orionids are caused when Earth passes through the debris left by Halley's Comet, which last passed through the inner solar system in 1986 and will return in 2061.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.