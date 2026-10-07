The Draconids, an unpredictable shower that can bring hundreds of meteors per minute, has begun

The Draconids, one of the year's most unpredictable meteor showers, will peak this week. Although only a few "shooting stars" are expected, the shower has a history of producing spectacular meteor storms with little warning.

The Draconid meteor shower takes place Oct. 6-10 each year, peaking on Oct. 8-9, when around 10 "shooting stars" per hour are expected. Whereas most meteor showers are best seen after midnight or during the dark hours before dawn, the best time to view the Draconids is in the evening, according to Timeanddate.com , making it one of the more convenient meteor showers of the year. Just after dark Thursday (Oct. 8) will be the best time to look.

The Draconids are different from most other showers because their radiant — the point from which their meteors appear to originate — is in the constellation Draco, the Dragon, which is highest in the sky in the evening. It's also circumpolar in much of the Northern Hemisphere, so it never sets below the horizon. However, there's no need to stare directly at Draco, because meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.

Latest Videos From Live Science Watch full video here:

This year, the Draconid meteor shower peaks at the perfect time of the month for dark skies. Because the new moon occurs Saturday (Oct. 10), there will be no significant moonlight when the Draconids reach maximum activity.

However, the Draconids are notoriously unpredictable; while just a handful of meteors per hour are expected, the shower can sometimes produce huge meteor storms. For example, during the Draconids' peak in 1933, Europe saw 500 meteors per minute, according to NASA , and during the 1946 peak, 50 to 100 meteors were seen per minute in the U.S.

The source of the Draconids is Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which was discovered in 1900 and orbits the sun every 6.6 years. It was last in the inner solar system in 2025 and will return in 2031.

Each October, Earth passes through streams of dust and debris left along the comet's orbit. When those tiny particles strike Earth's atmosphere, they heat up and vaporize, creating streaks of light in the night sky.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors