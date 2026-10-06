Amazon Big Deal Days is back, and we've found some tempting deals on our favorite stargazing equipment at Amazon. For the next two days (Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, October 7, 2026), we'll be keeping our eyes on the sales so you can keep your eyes on the skies.

Fall is a fantastic time to stargaze, with meteor showers, full moons, constellations and planetary oppositions — some of which you can only see with binoculars or a telescope. Shop the best deals on telescopes and binoculars below.

Telescope deals

Save 24% ($48.05) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ: was $199.95 now $151.90 at Amazon This small, portable Celestron telescope is ideal for beginners and younger users who want a closer look at the Moon and planets. Not to be confused with the Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ, which is smaller and gives you a slightly wider view. The standard AstroMaster 70AZ, which is on offer here, has a longer focal length, which is better suited to spotting planets, particularly Jupiter and Saturn. This telescope usually sits around $179, and this is the cheapest we've seen it since June. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($49.96) Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: was $249.95 now $199.99 at Amazon The Celestron StarSense range is really useful for total beginners, as the smartphone dock and accompanying app work out where the telescope is pointing, then show arrows on the screen to guide you towards certain objects. So, rather than "Here's a telescope, good luck finding Jupiter", the StarSense is much more "Here's what's visible tonight. Pick something, and I'll show you where it is". If you can afford to stretch your budget, this is a better option than the AstroMaster 70LT we listed above. It has better light-gathering capabilities thanks to the wider aperture; it's a lighter package overall and it includes a 2x Barlow lens. We've not reviewed the 80mm aperture model, but we do have a full Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 70AZ review. Read more Read less ▼

Save $58.96 Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ-MD: was $389.95 now $330.99 at Amazon If you're looking for more of an intermediate-level telescope, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ-MD is a great option, and you can save $58 right now. The EQ mount has a bit of a learning curve, but once you've got it set up, it's a much more accurate way of tracking objects across the night sky. Plus, this version comes with a motor drive, so there's no manual adjusting needed. The 130mm aperture is great for viewing brighter deep-sky objects, and the moon looks beautiful, as do Jupiter and Saturn. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($159.96) Celestron NexStar 102SLT: was $639.95 now $479.99 at Amazon If you like the intelligence of a smart telescope but want an observational telescope, a GoTo is the perfect combination. Once the telescope is aligned, you use the handset to select a celestial object from the list, and the telescope automatically orients itself toward your chosen object. This telescope has a 102mm aperture, which is excellent for observing larger deep-sky objects, the moon, and planets. It's user-friendly without feeling too much like a beginner telescope, and it's an excellent price. Read more Read less ▼

Binocular deals

Save 20% ($103.96) Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $519.95 now $415.99 at Amazon These massive, powerful astronomy binoculars are the closest thing to a telescope that isn't actually a telescope. With 25x magnification and 100mm objective lens diameter, they're perfect for getting detailed views of the moon and night sky. Be warned, they're very big and very heavy, so you'll need to mount them on a tripod. They're for dedicated astronomy users, so if you want something lightweight and portable, check out some of the other options in this guide. Read our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $44.96 Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50: was $279.95 now $234.99 at Amazon Binoculars with viewing power and excellent optical quality. These binoculars have ED glass to eliminate chromatic aberration, which is particularly useful when viewing the moon. They're more of an investment than non-ED glass, but they're worth every cent and will last a long time. We've not reviewed this exact variant, but we have a full review of the smaller Celestron Nature DX ED 10x42. Read more Read less ▼