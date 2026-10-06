Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026: Best stargazing deals on telescopes and binoculars
It's World Space Week, and we've found the best deals on telescopes and binoculars in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale, helping you save money on the best stargazing gear ahead of winter.
Amazon Big Deal Days is back, and we've found some tempting deals on our favorite stargazing equipment at Amazon. For the next two days (Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, October 7, 2026), we'll be keeping our eyes on the sales so you can keep your eyes on the skies.
Fall is a fantastic time to stargaze, with meteor showers, full moons, constellations and planetary oppositions — some of which you can only see with binoculars or a telescope. Shop the best deals on telescopes and binoculars below.
Telescope deals
If you want a small, easy-to-use smart telescope with minimal investment, you can save $99 on the ZWO Seestar S30.
These small smart telescopes are ideal for deep-sky astrophotography, particularly for large nebulas and galaxies like the North America Nebula and the Andromeda Galaxy. They're an easy introduction to astrophotography, and you can also photograph the Moon and Sun, too.
Although we haven't reviewed this exact model, you can read our review of the S30 Pro, which we named the best portable smart telescope.
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If you want a portable smart telescope that excels at wide-angle shooting, the Dwarf Mini is the ideal choice, and you can save $59 right now at Amazon.
Its portability is the killer feature here, as it's around half the weight of the Seestar S30 we mentioned above. Plus, the wide-angle camera is much wider, making it better for Milky Way landscapes, constellations and bigger portions of the sky.
Read our full Dwarflab Dwarf Mini review
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This small, portable Celestron telescope is ideal for beginners and younger users who want a closer look at the Moon and planets.
Not to be confused with the Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ, which is smaller and gives you a slightly wider view. The standard AstroMaster 70AZ, which is on offer here, has a longer focal length, which is better suited to spotting planets, particularly Jupiter and Saturn. This telescope usually sits around $179, and this is the cheapest we've seen it since June.
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The Celestron StarSense range is really useful for total beginners, as the smartphone dock and accompanying app work out where the telescope is pointing, then show arrows on the screen to guide you towards certain objects.
So, rather than "Here's a telescope, good luck finding Jupiter", the StarSense is much more "Here's what's visible tonight. Pick something, and I'll show you where it is".
If you can afford to stretch your budget, this is a better option than the AstroMaster 70LT we listed above. It has better light-gathering capabilities thanks to the wider aperture; it's a lighter package overall and it includes a 2x Barlow lens.
We've not reviewed the 80mm aperture model, but we do have a full Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 70AZ review.
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If you're looking for more of an intermediate-level telescope, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ-MD is a great option, and you can save $58 right now.
The EQ mount has a bit of a learning curve, but once you've got it set up, it's a much more accurate way of tracking objects across the night sky. Plus, this version comes with a motor drive, so there's no manual adjusting needed.
The 130mm aperture is great for viewing brighter deep-sky objects, and the moon looks beautiful, as do Jupiter and Saturn.
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If you like the intelligence of a smart telescope but want an observational telescope, a GoTo is the perfect combination. Once the telescope is aligned, you use the handset to select a celestial object from the list, and the telescope automatically orients itself toward your chosen object.
This telescope has a 102mm aperture, which is excellent for observing larger deep-sky objects, the moon, and planets. It's user-friendly without feeling too much like a beginner telescope, and it's an excellent price.
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Binocular deals
These massive, powerful astronomy binoculars are the closest thing to a telescope that isn't actually a telescope. With 25x magnification and 100mm objective lens diameter, they're perfect for getting detailed views of the moon and night sky.
Be warned, they're very big and very heavy, so you'll need to mount them on a tripod. They're for dedicated astronomy users, so if you want something lightweight and portable, check out some of the other options in this guide.
Read our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review
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If you're looking for astronomy binoculars on a budget, these 12x60s from Celestron are ideal. They're a little big to use handheld, but they'll give you great views of the moon and stars, and you'll be able to spot Jupiter's moons.
Read our full Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 review
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Binoculars with viewing power and excellent optical quality. These binoculars have ED glass to eliminate chromatic aberration, which is particularly useful when viewing the moon. They're more of an investment than non-ED glass, but they're worth every cent and will last a long time.
We've not reviewed this exact variant, but we have a full review of the smaller Celestron Nature DX ED 10x42.
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The Celestron Regal ED 10x42 is one of the best multi-use binoculars we've tested. The ED glass and field-flattening technology produce clear, sharp views across the entire frame, and the 10x42 spec is good for spotting wildlife and sweeping across the sky to get a closer look at the moon and stars.
Read our full Celestron Regal ED 10x42 review
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Kimberley Lane, E-commerce writer for Live Science, has tested a wide range of optical equipment, reviewing camera gear from Sony, Canon, OM System and more. With over 6 years of photography experience, her skills span across landscape and seascape photography, wildlife, astrophotography and portrait work. Her photos have been featured in a number of national magazines, including Digital Camera World and Cosmopolitan. She has also contributed to our sister site Space.com and Tech Radar, and she regularly uses binoculars and telescopes to stargaze in the dark skies of South Wales.
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