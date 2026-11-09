Terracotta cockerel vase: A 2,600-year-old Etruscan inkwell featuring 26 letters of the undeciphered ancient language

This tiny inkwell contains an alphabetic inscription in ancient Etruscan, a language that has never been fully decoded.

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Published In Features 2 min read
a black terracotta chicken with an alphabet on it
(Image credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art; Fletcher Fund, 1924; Creative Commons Zero (CC0))
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The chicken-shaped, black-glazed vase has an abecedarium ‪—‬ an inscription with the 26 letters of the Etruscan alphabet in order.

(Image credit: Metropolitan Museum of Art; Fletcher Fund, 1924; Creative Commons Zero (CC0))
QUICK FACTS

Name: Terracotta cockerel vase

What it is: A bird-shaped ceramic inkwell

Where it is from: Viterbo, Italy

When it was made: Circa 650 to 600 B.C.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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